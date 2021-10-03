AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of AGCO worth $37,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in AGCO by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $125.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

