AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 1,492 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

NYSE T opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

