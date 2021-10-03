AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 2,098 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 259.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 241,901 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

