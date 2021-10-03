AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,987,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $6,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

