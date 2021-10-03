AGF Investments America Inc. Raises Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Trimble comprises about 4.3% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 89.5% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Trimble by 3,508.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 109,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 359.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 81,303 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

