AGF Investments America Inc. Sells 4,831 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AGF Investments America Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $344.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

