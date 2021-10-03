AGF Investments LLC Acquires 1,044 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,037.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 104,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,043.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 271,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.71. 6,266,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,514,733. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $972,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 579,802 shares of company stock valued at $64,961,505. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

