AGF Investments LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after acquiring an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after acquiring an additional 702,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,528,000 after acquiring an additional 466,425 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,266,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,733. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $3,249,228.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 579,802 shares of company stock worth $64,961,505. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

