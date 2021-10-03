AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.72. 1,553,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,084. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

