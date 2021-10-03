AGF Investments LLC Purchases 146 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

WTM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,069.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,771. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $783.00 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,110.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

