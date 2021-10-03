AGF Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

LSI stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

