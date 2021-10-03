AGF Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Allstate by 7,723.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $77,730,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $127.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.