AGF Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,269 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 49.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Life Storage stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.56. The company had a trading volume of 597,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $129.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.