AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 15.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,198. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

