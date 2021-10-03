AGF Investments LLC Sells 152 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,064,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,749,000 after acquiring an additional 305,061 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 118,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.02. 1,457,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.52.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

