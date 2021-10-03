Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $79.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 219.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,687.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 146,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 300.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 76,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $85.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

