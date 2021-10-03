Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Down 43.3% in September

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 508,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

