Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 105,083 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $64,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 192,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $320,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $257.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.