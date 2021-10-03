Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 90.7% in September

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKTX stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $80.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

