Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 321,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 912.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average is $121.58. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $96.90 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

