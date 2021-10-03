Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 5,292 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

