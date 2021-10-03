Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 99 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

CB stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.78. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.