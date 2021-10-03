Alexandria Capital LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

