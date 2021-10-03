Alexandria Capital LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $149.08 and a 12 month high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

