Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $210,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDA stock opened at $171.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

