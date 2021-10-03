Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 184 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,297,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,251,000 after acquiring an additional 118,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $104.33 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

