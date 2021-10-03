Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 118.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

AXU opened at $1.51 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 213.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

