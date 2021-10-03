Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Allegion also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.45.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock opened at $132.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.