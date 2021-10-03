Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €230.00 ($270.59) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €227.58 ($267.75).

FRA ALV opened at €195.30 ($229.76) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €197.84 and its 200 day moving average is €209.12. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

