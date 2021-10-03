Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Capitalization Reaches $125.18 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $125.18 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00066627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00104250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00143112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,058.19 or 0.99794504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.58 or 0.07105030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

