Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $63.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,729.25. 1,419,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,789. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,804.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,531.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

