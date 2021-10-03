AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,135 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

