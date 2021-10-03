AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,091 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Shares of SC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.