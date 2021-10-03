AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 40,054 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1,039.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in AutoNation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,162 shares of company stock valued at $86,916,883. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

