AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,252.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Truist lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

