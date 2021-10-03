AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Shares of SCHW opened at $74.42 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

