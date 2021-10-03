AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,978 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in CF Industries by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 513,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after buying an additional 119,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

