AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,686 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

VIAC opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

