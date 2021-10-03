Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Up 189.9% in September

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the August 31st total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Alset EHome International has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

