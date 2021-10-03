Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Short Interest Up 189.0% in September

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 189.0% from the August 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ATMR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 93,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 286,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 50,678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

