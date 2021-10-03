American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Cannabis stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

