American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of American Cannabis stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.
About American Cannabis
