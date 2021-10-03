American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $131,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,373,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in American Financial Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 760,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,873,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.84. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

