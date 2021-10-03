American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $344.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

