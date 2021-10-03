Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $56.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of ABCB opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

