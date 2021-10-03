Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 988.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 79,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08.

