Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.83. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

