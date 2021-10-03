Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $141.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.30 million and the lowest is $141.16 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $136.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $575.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 30.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $278,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1,565.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 88,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 218,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,611. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

