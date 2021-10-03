Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $13.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $14.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

TROW stock opened at $198.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.79. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

