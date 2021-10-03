Analysts Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. The AZEK also reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $36.34. 1,141,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,044. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The AZEK by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 114,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

