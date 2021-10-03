Analysts Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 591,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,859. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

